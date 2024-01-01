Botswanan pulas to US dollars today

1,000 bwp
73 usd

1.000 BWP = 0.07300 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
1 USD118.8830.9221.3441.361.6580.7881.534
1 ZAR0.05310.0490.0710.0720.0880.0420.081
1 EUR1.08420.47411.4581.4751.7980.8541.663
1 SGD0.74414.0470.68611.0121.2330.5861.141

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / US Dollar
1 BWP0.07300 USD
5 BWP0.36500 USD
10 BWP0.73000 USD
20 BWP1.46000 USD
50 BWP3.65000 USD
100 BWP7.30000 USD
250 BWP18.25000 USD
500 BWP36.50000 USD
1000 BWP73.00000 USD
2000 BWP146.00000 USD
5000 BWP365.00000 USD
10000 BWP730.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 USD13.69860 BWP
5 USD68.49300 BWP
10 USD136.98600 BWP
20 USD273.97200 BWP
50 USD684.93000 BWP
100 USD1,369.86000 BWP
250 USD3,424.65000 BWP
500 USD6,849.30000 BWP
1000 USD13,698.60000 BWP
2000 USD27,397.20000 BWP
5000 USD68,493.00000 BWP
10000 USD136,986.00000 BWP