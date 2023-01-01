250 Malaysian ringgits to Botswanan pulas

Convert MYR to BWP at the real exchange rate

250 myr
720.45 bwp

1.00000 MYR = 2.88178 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Botswanan Pula
1 MYR2.88178 BWP
5 MYR14.40890 BWP
10 MYR28.81780 BWP
20 MYR57.63560 BWP
50 MYR144.08900 BWP
100 MYR288.17800 BWP
250 MYR720.44500 BWP
500 MYR1440.89000 BWP
1000 MYR2881.78000 BWP
2000 MYR5763.56000 BWP
5000 MYR14408.90000 BWP
10000 MYR28817.80000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BWP0.34701 MYR
5 BWP1.73504 MYR
10 BWP3.47007 MYR
20 BWP6.94014 MYR
50 BWP17.35035 MYR
100 BWP34.70070 MYR
250 BWP86.75175 MYR
500 BWP173.50350 MYR
1000 BWP347.00700 MYR
2000 BWP694.01400 MYR
5000 BWP1735.03500 MYR
10000 BWP3470.07000 MYR