100 Bahamian dollars to Ghanaian cedis
Convert BSD to GHS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BSD to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.0500
|15.0500
|Low
|14.7100
|13.6600
|Average
|14.8290
|14.4143
|Change
|2.31%
|10.18%
|View full history
1 BSD to GHS stats
The performance of BSD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.0500 and a 30 day low of 14.7100. This means the 30 day average was 14.8290. The change for BSD to GHS was 2.31.
The performance of BSD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0500 and a 90 day low of 13.6600. This means the 90 day average was 14.4143. The change for BSD to GHS was 10.18.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bahamian dollars to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 BSD
|15.05000 GHS
|5 BSD
|75.25000 GHS
|10 BSD
|150.50000 GHS
|20 BSD
|301.00000 GHS
|50 BSD
|752.50000 GHS
|100 BSD
|1,505.00000 GHS
|250 BSD
|3,762.50000 GHS
|500 BSD
|7,525.00000 GHS
|1000 BSD
|15,050.00000 GHS
|2000 BSD
|30,100.00000 GHS
|5000 BSD
|75,250.00000 GHS
|10000 BSD
|150,500.00000 GHS