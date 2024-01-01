1 thousand Bahamian dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BSD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
15,050 ghs

B$1.000 BSD = GH¢15.05 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BSD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.050015.0500
Low14.710013.6600
Average14.829014.4143
Change2.31%10.18%
View full history

1 BSD to GHS stats

The performance of BSD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.0500 and a 30 day low of 14.7100. This means the 30 day average was 14.8290. The change for BSD to GHS was 2.31.

The performance of BSD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0500 and a 90 day low of 13.6600. This means the 90 day average was 14.4143. The change for BSD to GHS was 10.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.52283.9481.3731.6671.32418.3240.784
1 AUD0.657155.1710.9021.0960.8712.0430.515
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2180.009
1 CAD0.7281.10861.14411.2140.96413.3470.571

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BSD15.05000 GHS
5 BSD75.25000 GHS
10 BSD150.50000 GHS
20 BSD301.00000 GHS
50 BSD752.50000 GHS
100 BSD1,505.00000 GHS
250 BSD3,762.50000 GHS
500 BSD7,525.00000 GHS
1000 BSD15,050.00000 GHS
2000 BSD30,100.00000 GHS
5000 BSD75,250.00000 GHS
10000 BSD150,500.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bahamian Dollar
1 GHS0.06645 BSD
5 GHS0.33223 BSD
10 GHS0.66445 BSD
20 GHS1.32890 BSD
50 GHS3.32226 BSD
100 GHS6.64452 BSD
250 GHS16.61130 BSD
500 GHS33.22260 BSD
1000 GHS66.44520 BSD
2000 GHS132.89040 BSD
5000 GHS332.22600 BSD
10000 GHS664.45200 BSD