20 Brazilian reais to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BRL to UAH at the real exchange rate

20 brl
147.77 uah

R$1.000 BRL = ₴7.388 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.53797.7970
Low7.11057.1105
Average7.31397.4529
Change-1.14%-3.38%
1 BRL to UAH stats

The performance of BRL to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.5379 and a 30 day low of 7.1105. This means the 30 day average was 7.3139. The change for BRL to UAH was -1.14.

The performance of BRL to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.7970 and a 90 day low of 7.1105. This means the 90 day average was 7.4529. The change for BRL to UAH was -3.38.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BRL7.38831 UAH
5 BRL36.94155 UAH
10 BRL73.88310 UAH
20 BRL147.76620 UAH
50 BRL369.41550 UAH
100 BRL738.83100 UAH
250 BRL1,847.07750 UAH
500 BRL3,694.15500 UAH
1000 BRL7,388.31000 UAH
2000 BRL14,776.62000 UAH
5000 BRL36,941.55000 UAH
10000 BRL73,883.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brazilian Real
1 UAH0.13535 BRL
5 UAH0.67674 BRL
10 UAH1.35349 BRL
20 UAH2.70698 BRL
50 UAH6.76745 BRL
100 UAH13.53490 BRL
250 UAH33.83725 BRL
500 UAH67.67450 BRL
1000 UAH135.34900 BRL
2000 UAH270.69800 BRL
5000 UAH676.74500 BRL
10000 UAH1,353.49000 BRL