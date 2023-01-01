50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Brazilian reais

Convert UAH to BRL at the real exchange rate

50 uah
6.72 brl

1.00000 UAH = 0.13434 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brazilian Real
1 UAH0.13434 BRL
5 UAH0.67169 BRL
10 UAH1.34337 BRL
20 UAH2.68674 BRL
50 UAH6.71685 BRL
100 UAH13.43370 BRL
250 UAH33.58425 BRL
500 UAH67.16850 BRL
1000 UAH134.33700 BRL
2000 UAH268.67400 BRL
5000 UAH671.68500 BRL
10000 UAH1343.37000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BRL7.44399 UAH
5 BRL37.21995 UAH
10 BRL74.43990 UAH
20 BRL148.87980 UAH
50 BRL372.19950 UAH
100 BRL744.39900 UAH
250 BRL1860.99750 UAH
500 BRL3721.99500 UAH
1000 BRL7443.99000 UAH
2000 BRL14887.98000 UAH
5000 BRL37219.95000 UAH
10000 BRL74439.90000 UAH