Brazilian real to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 7.388 today, reflecting a 0.705% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.473% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 7.407 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 7.033 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.952% increase in value.