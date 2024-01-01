5,000 Bolivian bolivianos to Russian rubles
Convert BOB to RUB at the real exchange rate
|1 BOB to RUB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.8283
|13.3854
|Low
|12.2563
|12.1340
|Average
|12.5794
|12.7782
|Change
|0.97%
|-4.42%
1 BOB to RUB stats
The performance of BOB to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.8283 and a 30 day low of 12.2563. This means the 30 day average was 12.5794. The change for BOB to RUB was 0.97.
The performance of BOB to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.3854 and a 90 day low of 12.1340. This means the 90 day average was 12.7782. The change for BOB to RUB was -4.42.
|Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Russian Ruble
|1 BOB
|12.79430 RUB
|5 BOB
|63.97150 RUB
|10 BOB
|127.94300 RUB
|20 BOB
|255.88600 RUB
|50 BOB
|639.71500 RUB
|100 BOB
|1,279.43000 RUB
|250 BOB
|3,198.57500 RUB
|500 BOB
|6,397.15000 RUB
|1000 BOB
|12,794.30000 RUB
|2000 BOB
|25,588.60000 RUB
|5000 BOB
|63,971.50000 RUB
|10000 BOB
|127,943.00000 RUB