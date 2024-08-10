Bolivian boliviano to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Russian rubles is currently 12.794 today, reflecting a 1.306% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 3.372% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 12.860 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 12.236 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.858% increase in value.