Bolivian bolivianos to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BOB to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
19,813.70 isk

1.000 BOB = 19.81 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1661.4741.6640.96718.245
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5811.7261.9481.13221.364
1 USD0.9220.788183.1671.361.5350.89216.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Icelandic Króna
1 BOB19.81370 ISK
5 BOB99.06850 ISK
10 BOB198.13700 ISK
20 BOB396.27400 ISK
50 BOB990.68500 ISK
100 BOB1,981.37000 ISK
250 BOB4,953.42500 ISK
500 BOB9,906.85000 ISK
1000 BOB19,813.70000 ISK
2000 BOB39,627.40000 ISK
5000 BOB99,068.50000 ISK
10000 BOB198,137.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ISK0.05047 BOB
5 ISK0.25235 BOB
10 ISK0.50470 BOB
20 ISK1.00941 BOB
50 ISK2.52352 BOB
100 ISK5.04703 BOB
250 ISK12.61758 BOB
500 ISK25.23515 BOB
1000 ISK50.47030 BOB
2000 ISK100.94060 BOB
5000 ISK252.35150 BOB
10000 ISK504.70300 BOB