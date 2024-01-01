10 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Icelandic krónas

Convert BOB to ISK at the real exchange rate

10,000 bob
199,870.00 isk

Bs1.000 BOB = kr19.99 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.116520.2647
Low19.779319.7793
Average19.949020.0113
Change0.76%-0.83%
View full history

1 BOB to ISK stats

The performance of BOB to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.1165 and a 30 day low of 19.7793. This means the 30 day average was 19.9490. The change for BOB to ISK was 0.76.

The performance of BOB to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.2647 and a 90 day low of 19.7793. This means the 90 day average was 20.0113. The change for BOB to ISK was -0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Icelandic Króna
1 BOB19.98700 ISK
5 BOB99.93500 ISK
10 BOB199.87000 ISK
20 BOB399.74000 ISK
50 BOB999.35000 ISK
100 BOB1,998.70000 ISK
250 BOB4,996.75000 ISK
500 BOB9,993.50000 ISK
1000 BOB19,987.00000 ISK
2000 BOB39,974.00000 ISK
5000 BOB99,935.00000 ISK
10000 BOB199,870.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ISK0.05003 BOB
5 ISK0.25016 BOB
10 ISK0.50033 BOB
20 ISK1.00065 BOB
50 ISK2.50163 BOB
100 ISK5.00325 BOB
250 ISK12.50813 BOB
500 ISK25.01625 BOB
1000 ISK50.03250 BOB
2000 ISK100.06500 BOB
5000 ISK250.16250 BOB
10000 ISK500.32500 BOB