1 thousand Bermudan dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BMD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
32,400 twd

$1.000 BMD = NT$32.40 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.880032.8800
Low32.400032.0905
Average32.708232.4829
Change-0.35%-0.07%
1 BMD to TWD stats

The performance of BMD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.8800 and a 30 day low of 32.4000. This means the 30 day average was 32.7082. The change for BMD to TWD was -0.35.

The performance of BMD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.8800 and a 90 day low of 32.0905. This means the 90 day average was 32.4829. The change for BMD to TWD was -0.07.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bermudan dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BMD32.40000 TWD
5 BMD162.00000 TWD
10 BMD324.00000 TWD
20 BMD648.00000 TWD
50 BMD1,620.00000 TWD
100 BMD3,240.00000 TWD
250 BMD8,100.00000 TWD
500 BMD16,200.00000 TWD
1000 BMD32,400.00000 TWD
2000 BMD64,800.00000 TWD
5000 BMD162,000.00000 TWD
10000 BMD324,000.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 TWD0.03086 BMD
5 TWD0.15432 BMD
10 TWD0.30864 BMD
20 TWD0.61728 BMD
50 TWD1.54321 BMD
100 TWD3.08642 BMD
250 TWD7.71605 BMD
500 TWD15.43210 BMD
1000 TWD30.86420 BMD
2000 TWD61.72840 BMD
5000 TWD154.32100 BMD
10000 TWD308.64200 BMD