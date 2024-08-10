Bermudan dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 32.400 today, reflecting a -0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.221% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 32.801 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 32.377 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.497% decrease in value.