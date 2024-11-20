Bermudan dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 32.396 today, reflecting a -0.441% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.134% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 32.600 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 32.396 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.207% decrease in value.