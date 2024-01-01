Bermudan dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
10,680.90 nok

1.000 BMD = 10.68 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3683.1620.9231.6581.34518.9410.788
1 CAD0.735161.1510.6781.2190.98913.9280.579
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2280.009
1 EUR1.0841.47490.13511.7971.45720.5290.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BMD10.68090 NOK
5 BMD53.40450 NOK
10 BMD106.80900 NOK
20 BMD213.61800 NOK
50 BMD534.04500 NOK
100 BMD1,068.09000 NOK
250 BMD2,670.22500 NOK
500 BMD5,340.45000 NOK
1000 BMD10,680.90000 NOK
2000 BMD21,361.80000 NOK
5000 BMD53,404.50000 NOK
10000 BMD106,809.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bermudan Dollar
1 NOK0.09363 BMD
5 NOK0.46813 BMD
10 NOK0.93625 BMD
20 NOK1.87250 BMD
50 NOK4.68125 BMD
100 NOK9.36250 BMD
250 NOK23.40625 BMD
500 NOK46.81250 BMD
1000 NOK93.62500 BMD
2000 NOK187.25000 BMD
5000 NOK468.12500 BMD
10000 NOK936.25000 BMD