5,000 Bermudan dollars to Norwegian kroner

Convert BMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

5,000 bmd
54,036 nok

$1.000 BMD = kr10.81 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.031911.0319
Low10.718510.4501
Average10.898410.7165
Change0.83%-0.41%
View full history

1 BMD to NOK stats

The performance of BMD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0319 and a 30 day low of 10.7185. This means the 30 day average was 10.8984. The change for BMD to NOK was 0.83.

The performance of BMD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0319 and a 90 day low of 10.4501. This means the 90 day average was 10.7165. The change for BMD to NOK was -0.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BMD10.80720 NOK
5 BMD54.03600 NOK
10 BMD108.07200 NOK
20 BMD216.14400 NOK
50 BMD540.36000 NOK
100 BMD1,080.72000 NOK
250 BMD2,701.80000 NOK
500 BMD5,403.60000 NOK
1000 BMD10,807.20000 NOK
2000 BMD21,614.40000 NOK
5000 BMD54,036.00000 NOK
10000 BMD108,072.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bermudan Dollar
1 NOK0.09253 BMD
5 NOK0.46265 BMD
10 NOK0.92531 BMD
20 NOK1.85061 BMD
50 NOK4.62654 BMD
100 NOK9.25307 BMD
250 NOK23.13268 BMD
500 NOK46.26535 BMD
1000 NOK92.53070 BMD
2000 NOK185.06140 BMD
5000 NOK462.65350 BMD
10000 NOK925.30700 BMD