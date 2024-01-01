5,000 Bermudan dollars to Norwegian kroner
Convert BMD to NOK at the real exchange rate
|1 BMD to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.0319
|11.0319
|Low
|10.7185
|10.4501
|Average
|10.8984
|10.7165
|Change
|0.83%
|-0.41%
1 BMD to NOK stats
The performance of BMD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0319 and a 30 day low of 10.7185. This means the 30 day average was 10.8984. The change for BMD to NOK was 0.83.
The performance of BMD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0319 and a 90 day low of 10.4501. This means the 90 day average was 10.7165. The change for BMD to NOK was -0.41.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Norwegian Krone
|1 BMD
|10.80720 NOK
|5 BMD
|54.03600 NOK
|10 BMD
|108.07200 NOK
|20 BMD
|216.14400 NOK
|50 BMD
|540.36000 NOK
|100 BMD
|1,080.72000 NOK
|250 BMD
|2,701.80000 NOK
|500 BMD
|5,403.60000 NOK
|1000 BMD
|10,807.20000 NOK
|2000 BMD
|21,614.40000 NOK
|5000 BMD
|54,036.00000 NOK
|10000 BMD
|108,072.00000 NOK