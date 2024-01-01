5,000 Bermudan dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BMD to MAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bmd
49,131 mad

$1.000 BMD = د.م.9.826 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.938010.0376
Low9.80939.8093
Average9.85169.9136
Change0.04%-2.11%
1 BMD to MAD stats

The performance of BMD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9380 and a 30 day low of 9.8093. This means the 30 day average was 9.8516. The change for BMD to MAD was 0.04.

The performance of BMD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0376 and a 90 day low of 9.8093. This means the 90 day average was 9.9136. The change for BMD to MAD was -2.11.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BMD9.82620 MAD
5 BMD49.13100 MAD
10 BMD98.26200 MAD
20 BMD196.52400 MAD
50 BMD491.31000 MAD
100 BMD982.62000 MAD
250 BMD2,456.55000 MAD
500 BMD4,913.10000 MAD
1000 BMD9,826.20000 MAD
2000 BMD19,652.40000 MAD
5000 BMD49,131.00000 MAD
10000 BMD98,262.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bermudan Dollar
1 MAD0.10177 BMD
5 MAD0.50885 BMD
10 MAD1.01769 BMD
20 MAD2.03538 BMD
50 MAD5.08845 BMD
100 MAD10.17690 BMD
250 MAD25.44225 BMD
500 MAD50.88450 BMD
1000 MAD101.76900 BMD
2000 MAD203.53800 BMD
5000 MAD508.84500 BMD
10000 MAD1,017.69000 BMD