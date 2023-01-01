5 Moroccan dirhams to Bermudan dollars

Convert MAD to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 mad
0.50 bmd

1.00000 MAD = 0.09910 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bermudan Dollar
1 MAD0.09910 BMD
5 MAD0.49548 BMD
10 MAD0.99096 BMD
20 MAD1.98192 BMD
50 MAD4.95481 BMD
100 MAD9.90962 BMD
250 MAD24.77405 BMD
500 MAD49.54810 BMD
1000 MAD99.09620 BMD
2000 MAD198.19240 BMD
5000 MAD495.48100 BMD
10000 MAD990.96200 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BMD10.09120 MAD
5 BMD50.45600 MAD
10 BMD100.91200 MAD
20 BMD201.82400 MAD
50 BMD504.56000 MAD
100 BMD1009.12000 MAD
250 BMD2522.80000 MAD
500 BMD5045.60000 MAD
1000 BMD10091.20000 MAD
2000 BMD20182.40000 MAD
5000 BMD50456.00000 MAD
10000 BMD100912.00000 MAD