500 Moroccan dirhams to Bermudan dollars

Convert MAD to BMD at the real exchange rate

500 mad
49.54 bmd

1.00000 MAD = 0.09908 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86791.092591.08551.490061.661980.9642518.6918
1 GBP1.1522111.25885104.9551.716951.915041.1110221.5379
1 USD0.915350.794376183.37351.36391.521260.8826517.1092
1 INR0.01097870.009527920.011994210.01635890.01824630.01058670.205211

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bermudan Dollar
1 MAD0.09908 BMD
5 MAD0.49540 BMD
10 MAD0.99081 BMD
20 MAD1.98161 BMD
50 MAD4.95402 BMD
100 MAD9.90805 BMD
250 MAD24.77013 BMD
500 MAD49.54025 BMD
1000 MAD99.08050 BMD
2000 MAD198.16100 BMD
5000 MAD495.40250 BMD
10000 MAD990.80500 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BMD10.09280 MAD
5 BMD50.46400 MAD
10 BMD100.92800 MAD
20 BMD201.85600 MAD
50 BMD504.64000 MAD
100 BMD1009.28000 MAD
250 BMD2523.20000 MAD
500 BMD5046.40000 MAD
1000 BMD10092.80000 MAD
2000 BMD20185.60000 MAD
5000 BMD50464.00000 MAD
10000 BMD100928.00000 MAD