Bermudan dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 9.826 today, reflecting a -0.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.234% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 9.858 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 9.808 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.326% decrease in value.