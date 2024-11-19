Bermudan dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 9.974 today, reflecting a -0.366% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.541% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 10.015 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 9.917 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.286% increase in value.