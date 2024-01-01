Bahraini dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BHD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
105,686 mru

1.000 BHD = 105.7 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BHD105.68600 MRU
5 BHD528.43000 MRU
10 BHD1,056.86000 MRU
20 BHD2,113.72000 MRU
50 BHD5,284.30000 MRU
100 BHD10,568.60000 MRU
250 BHD26,421.50000 MRU
500 BHD52,843.00000 MRU
1000 BHD105,686.00000 MRU
2000 BHD211,372.00000 MRU
5000 BHD528,430.00000 MRU
10000 BHD1,056,860.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bahraini Dinar
1 MRU0.00946 BHD
5 MRU0.04731 BHD
10 MRU0.09462 BHD
20 MRU0.18924 BHD
50 MRU0.47310 BHD
100 MRU0.94620 BHD
250 MRU2.36551 BHD
500 MRU4.73102 BHD
1000 MRU9.46203 BHD
2000 MRU18.92406 BHD
5000 MRU47.31015 BHD
10000 MRU94.62030 BHD