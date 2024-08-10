Bahraini dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 105.232 today, reflecting a 0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 105.318 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 104.788 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.402% increase in value.