Bahraini dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BHD to MRU at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = UM105.5 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
BHD to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MRU
1 BHD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.7350105.7350
Low104.9460104.8360
Average105.4578105.2346
Change0.30%0.40%
1 BHD to MRU stats

The performance of BHD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.7350 and a 30 day low of 104.9460. This means the 30 day average was 105.4578. The change for BHD to MRU was 0.30.

The performance of BHD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.7350 and a 90 day low of 104.8360. This means the 90 day average was 105.2346. The change for BHD to MRU was 0.40.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BHD105.53800 MRU
5 BHD527.69000 MRU
10 BHD1,055.38000 MRU
20 BHD2,110.76000 MRU
50 BHD5,276.90000 MRU
100 BHD10,553.80000 MRU
250 BHD26,384.50000 MRU
500 BHD52,769.00000 MRU
1000 BHD105,538.00000 MRU
2000 BHD211,076.00000 MRU
5000 BHD527,690.00000 MRU
10000 BHD1,055,380.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bahraini Dinar
1 MRU0.00948 BHD
5 MRU0.04738 BHD
10 MRU0.09475 BHD
20 MRU0.18951 BHD
50 MRU0.47376 BHD
100 MRU0.94753 BHD
250 MRU2.36882 BHD
500 MRU4.73763 BHD
1000 MRU9.47527 BHD
2000 MRU18.95054 BHD
5000 MRU47.37635 BHD
10000 MRU94.75270 BHD