1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bahraini dinars

Convert MRU to BHD at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
9.807 bhd

1.00000 MRU = 0.00981 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MRU to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046587.10751.434651.661110.963818.8888
1GBP1.153811.2074100.51.655221.916511.1120321.793
1USD0.955550.828226183.2371.37091.58730.92118.0495
1INR0.01148010.009950210.012013910.01646980.01906970.01106480.216845

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bahraini Dinar
1 MRU0.00981 BHD
5 MRU0.04904 BHD
10 MRU0.09807 BHD
20 MRU0.19615 BHD
50 MRU0.49036 BHD
100 MRU0.98073 BHD
250 MRU2.45182 BHD
500 MRU4.90365 BHD
1000 MRU9.80729 BHD
2000 MRU19.61458 BHD
5000 MRU49.03645 BHD
10000 MRU98.07290 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BHD101.96500 MRU
5 BHD509.82500 MRU
10 BHD1019.65000 MRU
20 BHD2039.30000 MRU
50 BHD5098.25000 MRU
100 BHD10196.50000 MRU
250 BHD25491.25000 MRU
500 BHD50982.50000 MRU
1000 BHD101965.00000 MRU
2000 BHD203930.00000 MRU
5000 BHD509825.00000 MRU
10000 BHD1019650.00000 MRU