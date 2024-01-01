250 Bulgarian levs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BGN to GHS at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
2,100.14 ghs

лв1.000 BGN = GH¢8.401 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
BGN to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.40068.4006
Low8.13987.5220
Average8.24337.9682
Change3.20%11.67%
1 BGN to GHS stats

The performance of BGN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4006 and a 30 day low of 8.1398. This means the 30 day average was 8.2433. The change for BGN to GHS was 3.20.

The performance of BGN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4006 and a 90 day low of 7.5220. This means the 90 day average was 7.9682. The change for BGN to GHS was 11.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.326
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.002
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.993
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.345

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BGN8.40055 GHS
5 BGN42.00275 GHS
10 BGN84.00550 GHS
20 BGN168.01100 GHS
50 BGN420.02750 GHS
100 BGN840.05500 GHS
250 BGN2,100.13750 GHS
500 BGN4,200.27500 GHS
1000 BGN8,400.55000 GHS
2000 BGN16,801.10000 GHS
5000 BGN42,002.75000 GHS
10000 BGN84,005.50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GHS0.11904 BGN
5 GHS0.59520 BGN
10 GHS1.19040 BGN
20 GHS2.38080 BGN
50 GHS5.95200 BGN
100 GHS11.90400 BGN
250 GHS29.76000 BGN
500 GHS59.52000 BGN
1000 GHS119.04000 BGN
2000 GHS238.08000 BGN
5000 GHS595.20000 BGN
10000 GHS1,190.40000 BGN