10 Ghanaian cedis to Bulgarian levs

Convert GHS to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
1.55 bgn

1.00000 GHS = 0.15455 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.351850.9173518.65690.7903581.336551.510883.3389
1 CAD0.73972710.67861813.8010.5846490.9886821.1175861.648
1 EUR1.090051.47358120.3370.861551.456911.6468590.8436
1 ZAR0.05359960.07245840.049171610.04236280.07163840.08097824.46692

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GHS0.15455 BGN
5 GHS0.77276 BGN
10 GHS1.54552 BGN
20 GHS3.09104 BGN
50 GHS7.72760 BGN
100 GHS15.45520 BGN
250 GHS38.63800 BGN
500 GHS77.27600 BGN
1000 GHS154.55200 BGN
2000 GHS309.10400 BGN
5000 GHS772.76000 BGN
10000 GHS1545.52000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BGN6.47031 GHS
5 BGN32.35155 GHS
10 BGN64.70310 GHS
20 BGN129.40620 GHS
50 BGN323.51550 GHS
100 BGN647.03100 GHS
250 BGN1617.57750 GHS
500 BGN3235.15500 GHS
1000 BGN6470.31000 GHS
2000 BGN12940.62000 GHS
5000 BGN32351.55000 GHS
10000 BGN64703.10000 GHS