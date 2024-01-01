5,000 Bulgarian levs to Bahraini dinars

Convert BGN to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
1,052.485 bhd

лв1.000 BGN = .د.ب0.2105 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
BGN to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21110.2111
Low0.20790.2059
Average0.20970.2086
Change0.83%1.36%
1 BGN to BHD stats

The performance of BGN to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2111 and a 30 day low of 0.2079. This means the 30 day average was 0.2097. The change for BGN to BHD was 0.83.

The performance of BGN to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2111 and a 90 day low of 0.2059. This means the 90 day average was 0.2086. The change for BGN to BHD was 1.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3230.78418.317
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.661.4450.85620.001
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.342

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahraini Dinar
1 BGN0.21050 BHD
5 BGN1.05249 BHD
10 BGN2.10497 BHD
20 BGN4.20994 BHD
50 BGN10.52485 BHD
100 BGN21.04970 BHD
250 BGN52.62425 BHD
500 BGN105.24850 BHD
1000 BGN210.49700 BHD
2000 BGN420.99400 BHD
5000 BGN1,052.48500 BHD
10000 BGN2,104.97000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BHD4.75066 BGN
5 BHD23.75330 BGN
10 BHD47.50660 BGN
20 BHD95.01320 BGN
50 BHD237.53300 BGN
100 BHD475.06600 BGN
250 BHD1,187.66500 BGN
500 BHD2,375.33000 BGN
1000 BHD4,750.66000 BGN
2000 BHD9,501.32000 BGN
5000 BHD23,753.30000 BGN
10000 BHD47,506.60000 BGN