2,000 Bahraini dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert BHD to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 bhd
9,503.72 bgn

.د.ب1.000 BHD = лв4.752 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.80984.8570
Low4.73724.7372
Average4.76844.7938
Change-0.80%-1.32%
View full history

1 BHD to BGN stats

The performance of BHD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8098 and a 30 day low of 4.7372. This means the 30 day average was 4.7684. The change for BHD to BGN was -0.80.

The performance of BHD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8570 and a 90 day low of 4.7372. This means the 90 day average was 4.7938. The change for BHD to BGN was -1.32.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BHD4.75186 BGN
5 BHD23.75930 BGN
10 BHD47.51860 BGN
20 BHD95.03720 BGN
50 BHD237.59300 BGN
100 BHD475.18600 BGN
250 BHD1,187.96500 BGN
500 BHD2,375.93000 BGN
1000 BHD4,751.86000 BGN
2000 BHD9,503.72000 BGN
5000 BHD23,759.30000 BGN
10000 BHD47,518.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahraini Dinar
1 BGN0.21044 BHD
5 BGN1.05222 BHD
10 BGN2.10444 BHD
20 BGN4.20888 BHD
50 BGN10.52220 BHD
100 BGN21.04440 BHD
250 BGN52.61100 BHD
500 BGN105.22200 BHD
1000 BGN210.44400 BHD
2000 BGN420.88800 BHD
5000 BGN1,052.22000 BHD
10000 BGN2,104.44000 BHD