1,000 azn
27,504.40 mur

1.000 AZN = 27.50 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:38
How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 AZN27.50440 MUR
5 AZN137.52200 MUR
10 AZN275.04400 MUR
20 AZN550.08800 MUR
50 AZN1,375.22000 MUR
100 AZN2,750.44000 MUR
250 AZN6,876.10000 MUR
500 AZN13,752.20000 MUR
1000 AZN27,504.40000 MUR
2000 AZN55,008.80000 MUR
5000 AZN137,522.00000 MUR
10000 AZN275,044.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MUR0.03636 AZN
5 MUR0.18179 AZN
10 MUR0.36358 AZN
20 MUR0.72716 AZN
50 MUR1.81790 AZN
100 MUR3.63579 AZN
250 MUR9.08948 AZN
500 MUR18.17895 AZN
1000 MUR36.35790 AZN
2000 MUR72.71580 AZN
5000 MUR181.78950 AZN
10000 MUR363.57900 AZN