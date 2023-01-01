Azerbaijani manats to Mauritian rupees today

Convert AZN to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
26,441.20 mur

1.00000 AZN = 26.44120 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.23251.34860.921551.669171.37080.8065171.54036
1 INR0.012014510.01620280.01107230.02005430.01646950.009689920.0185067
1 SGD0.7415161.717710.6833561.237711.016460.598041.14219
1 EUR1.085190.31561.4633711.811221.487460.875151.67144

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 AZN26.44120 MUR
5 AZN132.20600 MUR
10 AZN264.41200 MUR
20 AZN528.82400 MUR
50 AZN1322.06000 MUR
100 AZN2644.12000 MUR
250 AZN6610.30000 MUR
500 AZN13220.60000 MUR
1000 AZN26441.20000 MUR
2000 AZN52882.40000 MUR
5000 AZN132206.00000 MUR
10000 AZN264412.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MUR0.03782 AZN
5 MUR0.18910 AZN
10 MUR0.37820 AZN
20 MUR0.75640 AZN
50 MUR1.89099 AZN
100 MUR3.78198 AZN
250 MUR9.45495 AZN
500 MUR18.90990 AZN
1000 MUR37.81980 AZN
2000 MUR75.63960 AZN
5000 MUR189.09900 AZN
10000 MUR378.19800 AZN