50 Azerbaijani manats to Mauritian rupees

Convert AZN to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 azn
1,298.53 mur

1.00000 AZN = 25.97060 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.3451.339350.9141.642711.363350.7933671.51895
1 INR0.011998310.016070.01096640.01970980.01635790.009519080.0182248
1 SGD0.74663162.227910.6824161.22651.017920.5923531.13409
1 EUR1.094191.18781.4653811.797291.491640.868051.66188

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manats

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 AZN25.97060 MUR
5 AZN129.85300 MUR
10 AZN259.70600 MUR
20 AZN519.41200 MUR
50 AZN1298.53000 MUR
100 AZN2597.06000 MUR
250 AZN6492.65000 MUR
500 AZN12985.30000 MUR
1000 AZN25970.60000 MUR
2000 AZN51941.20000 MUR
5000 AZN129853.00000 MUR
10000 AZN259706.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MUR0.03851 AZN
5 MUR0.19253 AZN
10 MUR0.38505 AZN
20 MUR0.77010 AZN
50 MUR1.92525 AZN
100 MUR3.85051 AZN
250 MUR9.62627 AZN
500 MUR19.25255 AZN
1000 MUR38.50510 AZN
2000 MUR77.01020 AZN
5000 MUR192.52550 AZN
10000 MUR385.05100 AZN