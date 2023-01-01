50 Mauritian rupees to Azerbaijani manats

Convert MUR to AZN at the real exchange rate

50 mur
1.92 azn

1.00000 MUR = 0.03846 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MUR0.03846 AZN
5 MUR0.19231 AZN
10 MUR0.38462 AZN
20 MUR0.76923 AZN
50 MUR1.92308 AZN
100 MUR3.84615 AZN
250 MUR9.61538 AZN
500 MUR19.23075 AZN
1000 MUR38.46150 AZN
2000 MUR76.92300 AZN
5000 MUR192.30750 AZN
10000 MUR384.61500 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 AZN26.00000 MUR
5 AZN130.00000 MUR
10 AZN260.00000 MUR
20 AZN520.00000 MUR
50 AZN1300.00000 MUR
100 AZN2600.00000 MUR
250 AZN6500.00000 MUR
500 AZN13000.00000 MUR
1000 AZN26000.00000 MUR
2000 AZN52000.00000 MUR
5000 AZN130000.00000 MUR
10000 AZN260000.00000 MUR