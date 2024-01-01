Azerbaijani manats to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert AZN to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
7,467.95 ghs

1.000 AZN = 7.468 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2591.4761.6640.96618.266
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5941.7271.9471.1321.369
1 USD0.9210.787183.1421.361.5330.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AZN7.46795 GHS
5 AZN37.33975 GHS
10 AZN74.67950 GHS
20 AZN149.35900 GHS
50 AZN373.39750 GHS
100 AZN746.79500 GHS
250 AZN1,866.98750 GHS
500 AZN3,733.97500 GHS
1000 AZN7,467.95000 GHS
2000 AZN14,935.90000 GHS
5000 AZN37,339.75000 GHS
10000 AZN74,679.50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Azerbaijani Manat
1 GHS0.13391 AZN
5 GHS0.66953 AZN
10 GHS1.33906 AZN
20 GHS2.67812 AZN
50 GHS6.69530 AZN
100 GHS13.39060 AZN
250 GHS33.47650 AZN
500 GHS66.95300 AZN
1000 GHS133.90600 AZN
2000 GHS267.81200 AZN
5000 GHS669.53000 AZN
10000 GHS1,339.06000 AZN