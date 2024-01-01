Azerbaijani manats to Bulgarian levs today

1.000 AZN = 1.059 BGN

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 AZN1.05916 BGN
5 AZN5.29580 BGN
10 AZN10.59160 BGN
20 AZN21.18320 BGN
50 AZN52.95800 BGN
100 AZN105.91600 BGN
250 AZN264.79000 BGN
500 AZN529.58000 BGN
1000 AZN1,059.16000 BGN
2000 AZN2,118.32000 BGN
5000 AZN5,295.80000 BGN
10000 AZN10,591.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BGN0.94415 AZN
5 BGN4.72074 AZN
10 BGN9.44148 AZN
20 BGN18.88296 AZN
50 BGN47.20740 AZN
100 BGN94.41480 AZN
250 BGN236.03700 AZN
500 BGN472.07400 AZN
1000 BGN944.14800 AZN
2000 BGN1,888.29600 AZN
5000 BGN4,720.74000 AZN
10000 BGN9,441.48000 AZN