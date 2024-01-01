Aruban florins to Kenyan shillings today

Convert AWG to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
74,162 kes

1.000 AWG = 74.16 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.950.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3620.5130.6011.080.877
1 CAD0.7351.127113.9360.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kenyan Shilling
1 AWG74.16200 KES
5 AWG370.81000 KES
10 AWG741.62000 KES
20 AWG1,483.24000 KES
50 AWG3,708.10000 KES
100 AWG7,416.20000 KES
250 AWG18,540.50000 KES
500 AWG37,081.00000 KES
1000 AWG74,162.00000 KES
2000 AWG148,324.00000 KES
5000 AWG370,810.00000 KES
10000 AWG741,620.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Aruban Florin
1 KES0.01348 AWG
5 KES0.06742 AWG
10 KES0.13484 AWG
20 KES0.26968 AWG
50 KES0.67420 AWG
100 KES1.34840 AWG
250 KES3.37100 AWG
500 KES6.74200 AWG
1000 KES13.48400 AWG
2000 KES26.96800 AWG
5000 KES67.42000 AWG
10000 KES134.84000 AWG