Argentine pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert ARS to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
156 kes

1.000 ARS = 0.1556 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5331.3590.92118.9561.34418.9560.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.3690.87712.3690.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9440.98813.9440.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5821.45920.5820.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 ARS0.15559 KES
5 ARS0.77796 KES
10 ARS1.55592 KES
20 ARS3.11184 KES
50 ARS7.77960 KES
100 ARS15.55920 KES
250 ARS38.89800 KES
500 ARS77.79600 KES
1000 ARS155.59200 KES
2000 ARS311.18400 KES
5000 ARS777.96000 KES
10000 ARS1,555.92000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 KES6.42707 ARS
5 KES32.13535 ARS
10 KES64.27070 ARS
20 KES128.54140 ARS
50 KES321.35350 ARS
100 KES642.70700 ARS
250 KES1,606.76750 ARS
500 KES3,213.53500 ARS
1000 KES6,427.07000 ARS
2000 KES12,854.14000 ARS
5000 KES32,135.35000 ARS
10000 KES64,270.70000 ARS