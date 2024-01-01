Argentine pesos to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert ARS to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
14.89 ghs

1.000 ARS = 0.01489 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2381.4761.6640.96718.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6111.7281.9471.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.0961.3591.5320.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ARS0.01489 GHS
5 ARS0.07443 GHS
10 ARS0.14885 GHS
20 ARS0.29770 GHS
50 ARS0.74426 GHS
100 ARS1.48852 GHS
250 ARS3.72130 GHS
500 ARS7.44260 GHS
1000 ARS14.88520 GHS
2000 ARS29.77040 GHS
5000 ARS74.42600 GHS
10000 ARS148.85200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Argentine Peso
1 GHS67.18060 ARS
5 GHS335.90300 ARS
10 GHS671.80600 ARS
20 GHS1,343.61200 ARS
50 GHS3,359.03000 ARS
100 GHS6,718.06000 ARS
250 GHS16,795.15000 ARS
500 GHS33,590.30000 ARS
1000 GHS67,180.60000 ARS
2000 GHS134,361.20000 ARS
5000 GHS335,903.00000 ARS
10000 GHS671,806.00000 ARS