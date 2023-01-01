Argentine pesos to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert ARS to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
33.44 ghs

1.00000 ARS = 0.03344 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540361.370150.9218518.22851.3486518.22890.806257
1 AUD0.649210.8895010.59847911.83390.87554411.83420.523422
1 CAD0.7298471.1242310.67282513.3040.98430813.30430.588444
1 EUR1.084751.67091.48627119.77341.4629519.77380.8746

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ARS0.03344 GHS
5 ARS0.16722 GHS
10 ARS0.33444 GHS
20 ARS0.66889 GHS
50 ARS1.67222 GHS
100 ARS3.34443 GHS
250 ARS8.36108 GHS
500 ARS16.72215 GHS
1000 ARS33.44430 GHS
2000 ARS66.88860 GHS
5000 ARS167.22150 GHS
10000 ARS334.44300 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Argentine Peso
1 GHS29.90040 ARS
5 GHS149.50200 ARS
10 GHS299.00400 ARS
20 GHS598.00800 ARS
50 GHS1495.02000 ARS
100 GHS2990.04000 ARS
250 GHS7475.10000 ARS
500 GHS14950.20000 ARS
1000 GHS29900.40000 ARS
2000 GHS59800.80000 ARS
5000 GHS149502.00000 ARS
10000 GHS299004.00000 ARS