1 Argentine peso to Ghanaian cedis

Convert ARS to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.02 ghs

$1.000 ARS = GH¢0.01642 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 ARS to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01650.0165
Low0.01600.0157
Average0.01630.0160
Change2.52%4.34%
View full history

1 ARS to GHS stats

The performance of ARS to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0165 and a 30 day low of 0.0160. This means the 30 day average was 0.0163. The change for ARS to GHS was 2.52.

The performance of ARS to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0165 and a 90 day low of 0.0157. This means the 90 day average was 0.0160. The change for ARS to GHS was 4.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8721.30617.8720.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0850.88312.0850.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2390.96813.2390.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7411.44319.7410.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ARS0.01642 GHS
5 ARS0.08212 GHS
10 ARS0.16423 GHS
20 ARS0.32846 GHS
50 ARS0.82115 GHS
100 ARS1.64230 GHS
250 ARS4.10575 GHS
500 ARS8.21150 GHS
1000 ARS16.42300 GHS
2000 ARS32.84600 GHS
5000 ARS82.11500 GHS
10000 ARS164.23000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Argentine Peso
1 GHS60.89020 ARS
5 GHS304.45100 ARS
10 GHS608.90200 ARS
20 GHS1,217.80400 ARS
50 GHS3,044.51000 ARS
100 GHS6,089.02000 ARS
250 GHS15,222.55000 ARS
500 GHS30,445.10000 ARS
1000 GHS60,890.20000 ARS
2000 GHS121,780.40000 ARS
5000 GHS304,451.00000 ARS
10000 GHS608,902.00000 ARS