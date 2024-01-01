Argentine pesos to Botswanan pulas today

Convert ARS to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
16.06 bwp

1.000 ARS = 0.01606 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
How to convert Argentine pesos to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 ARS0.01606 BWP
5 ARS0.08028 BWP
10 ARS0.16056 BWP
20 ARS0.32111 BWP
50 ARS0.80279 BWP
100 ARS1.60557 BWP
250 ARS4.01392 BWP
500 ARS8.02785 BWP
1000 ARS16.05570 BWP
2000 ARS32.11140 BWP
5000 ARS80.27850 BWP
10000 ARS160.55700 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Argentine Peso
1 BWP62.28320 ARS
5 BWP311.41600 ARS
10 BWP622.83200 ARS
20 BWP1,245.66400 ARS
50 BWP3,114.16000 ARS
100 BWP6,228.32000 ARS
250 BWP15,570.80000 ARS
500 BWP31,141.60000 ARS
1000 BWP62,283.20000 ARS
2000 BWP124,566.40000 ARS
5000 BWP311,416.00000 ARS
10000 BWP622,832.00000 ARS