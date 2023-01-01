20 Argentine pesos to Botswanan pulas

Convert ARS to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.75 bwp

1.00000 ARS = 0.03766 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86311.09190.9491.477321.650530.9540518.9547
1 GBP1.1586111.264105.3711.711581.912251.1053821.9604
1 USD0.91660.791139183.3631.35411.512860.8744517.3737
1 INR0.01099520.009490290.011995710.01624340.01814790.01048970.20841

How to convert Argentine pesos to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 ARS0.03766 BWP
5 ARS0.18828 BWP
10 ARS0.37656 BWP
20 ARS0.75312 BWP
50 ARS1.88279 BWP
100 ARS3.76558 BWP
250 ARS9.41395 BWP
500 ARS18.82790 BWP
1000 ARS37.65580 BWP
2000 ARS75.31160 BWP
5000 ARS188.27900 BWP
10000 ARS376.55800 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Argentine Peso
1 BWP26.55630 ARS
5 BWP132.78150 ARS
10 BWP265.56300 ARS
20 BWP531.12600 ARS
50 BWP1327.81500 ARS
100 BWP2655.63000 ARS
250 BWP6639.07500 ARS
500 BWP13278.15000 ARS
1000 BWP26556.30000 ARS
2000 BWP53112.60000 ARS
5000 BWP132781.50000 ARS
10000 BWP265563.00000 ARS