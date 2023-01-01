20 Argentine pesos to Brazilian reais

Convert ARS to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.27 brl

1.00000 ARS = 0.01366 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86281.090790.91641.476921.650330.953818.9474
1 GBP1.1590211.2641105.371.711721.912691.1054721.9597
1 USD0.916850.791077183.3561.35411.513090.874517.3718
1 INR0.01099910.009490340.011996710.01624480.01815210.01049110.208405

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Brazilian Real
1 ARS0.01366 BRL
5 ARS0.06832 BRL
10 ARS0.13663 BRL
20 ARS0.27326 BRL
50 ARS0.68315 BRL
100 ARS1.36630 BRL
250 ARS3.41575 BRL
500 ARS6.83150 BRL
1000 ARS13.66300 BRL
2000 ARS27.32600 BRL
5000 ARS68.31500 BRL
10000 ARS136.63000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Argentine Peso
1 BRL73.19020 ARS
5 BRL365.95100 ARS
10 BRL731.90200 ARS
20 BRL1463.80400 ARS
50 BRL3659.51000 ARS
100 BRL7319.02000 ARS
250 BRL18297.55000 ARS
500 BRL36595.10000 ARS
1000 BRL73190.20000 ARS
2000 BRL146380.40000 ARS
5000 BRL365951.00000 ARS
10000 BRL731902.00000 ARS