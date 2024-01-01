50 Brazilian reais to Argentine pesos

Convert BRL to ARS at the real exchange rate

50 brl
8,502.45 ars

R$1.000 BRL = $170.0 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High170.0560174.1200
Low161.9800161.0480
Average166.0479168.0137
Change0.62%-0.74%
View full history

1 BRL to ARS stats

The performance of BRL to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 170.0560 and a 30 day low of 161.9800. This means the 30 day average was 166.0479. The change for BRL to ARS was 0.62.

The performance of BRL to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 174.1200 and a 90 day low of 161.0480. This means the 90 day average was 168.0137. The change for BRL to ARS was -0.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Argentine Peso
1 BRL170.04900 ARS
5 BRL850.24500 ARS
10 BRL1,700.49000 ARS
20 BRL3,400.98000 ARS
50 BRL8,502.45000 ARS
100 BRL17,004.90000 ARS
250 BRL42,512.25000 ARS
500 BRL85,024.50000 ARS
1000 BRL170,049.00000 ARS
2000 BRL340,098.00000 ARS
5000 BRL850,245.00000 ARS
10000 BRL1,700,490.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Brazilian Real
1 ARS0.00588 BRL
5 ARS0.02940 BRL
10 ARS0.05881 BRL
20 ARS0.11761 BRL
50 ARS0.29403 BRL
100 ARS0.58807 BRL
250 ARS1.47017 BRL
500 ARS2.94033 BRL
1000 ARS5.88066 BRL
2000 ARS11.76132 BRL
5000 ARS29.40330 BRL
10000 ARS58.80660 BRL