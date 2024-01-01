5,000 Brazilian reais to Argentine pesos
Convert BRL to ARS at the real exchange rate
|1 BRL to ARS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|170.0560
|174.1200
|Low
|161.9800
|161.0480
|Average
|166.0479
|168.0137
|Change
|0.62%
|-0.74%
|View full history
1 BRL to ARS stats
The performance of BRL to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 170.0560 and a 30 day low of 161.9800. This means the 30 day average was 166.0479. The change for BRL to ARS was 0.62.
The performance of BRL to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 174.1200 and a 90 day low of 161.0480. This means the 90 day average was 168.0137. The change for BRL to ARS was -0.74.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Argentine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Argentine Peso
|1 BRL
|170.04900 ARS
|5 BRL
|850.24500 ARS
|10 BRL
|1,700.49000 ARS
|20 BRL
|3,400.98000 ARS
|50 BRL
|8,502.45000 ARS
|100 BRL
|17,004.90000 ARS
|250 BRL
|42,512.25000 ARS
|500 BRL
|85,024.50000 ARS
|1000 BRL
|170,049.00000 ARS
|2000 BRL
|340,098.00000 ARS
|5000 BRL
|850,245.00000 ARS
|10000 BRL
|1,700,490.00000 ARS