Armenian drams to Singapore dollars today

Convert AMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
3.35 sgd

1.000 AMD = 0.003350 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2991.4761.6640.96618.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6571.7271.9471.1321.355
1 USD0.920.786183.081.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Singapore Dollar
1 AMD0.00335 SGD
5 AMD0.01675 SGD
10 AMD0.03350 SGD
20 AMD0.06700 SGD
50 AMD0.16750 SGD
100 AMD0.33499 SGD
250 AMD0.83748 SGD
500 AMD1.67497 SGD
1000 AMD3.34993 SGD
2000 AMD6.69986 SGD
5000 AMD16.74965 SGD
10000 AMD33.49930 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SGD298.51400 AMD
5 SGD1,492.57000 AMD
10 SGD2,985.14000 AMD
20 SGD5,970.28000 AMD
50 SGD14,925.70000 AMD
100 SGD29,851.40000 AMD
250 SGD74,628.50000 AMD
500 SGD149,257.00000 AMD
1000 SGD298,514.00000 AMD
2000 SGD597,028.00000 AMD
5000 SGD1,492,570.00000 AMD
10000 SGD2,985,140.00000 AMD