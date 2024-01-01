Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas today

Convert AMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
3,901.53 ngn

1.000 AMD = 3.902 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6621.7271.9471.1321.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nigerian Naira
1 AMD3.90153 NGN
5 AMD19.50765 NGN
10 AMD39.01530 NGN
20 AMD78.03060 NGN
50 AMD195.07650 NGN
100 AMD390.15300 NGN
250 AMD975.38250 NGN
500 AMD1,950.76500 NGN
1000 AMD3,901.53000 NGN
2000 AMD7,803.06000 NGN
5000 AMD19,507.65000 NGN
10000 AMD39,015.30000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Armenian Dram
1 NGN0.25631 AMD
5 NGN1.28155 AMD
10 NGN2.56310 AMD
20 NGN5.12620 AMD
50 NGN12.81550 AMD
100 NGN25.63100 AMD
250 NGN64.07750 AMD
500 NGN128.15500 AMD
1000 NGN256.31000 AMD
2000 NGN512.62000 AMD
5000 NGN1,281.55000 AMD
10000 NGN2,563.10000 AMD