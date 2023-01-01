Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas today

Convert AMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
2,102.62 ngn

1.00000 AMD = 2.10262 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.0848590.29471.486141.669770.964518.7431
1 GBP1.1431211.2401103.2161.698811.908731.1025421.4253
1 USD0.921750.806387183.23241.36991.539170.88917.2771
1 INR0.01107490.009688370.012014610.01645870.01849250.01068090.207577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nigerian Naira
1 AMD2.10262 NGN
5 AMD10.51310 NGN
10 AMD21.02620 NGN
20 AMD42.05240 NGN
50 AMD105.13100 NGN
100 AMD210.26200 NGN
250 AMD525.65500 NGN
500 AMD1051.31000 NGN
1000 AMD2102.62000 NGN
2000 AMD4205.24000 NGN
5000 AMD10513.10000 NGN
10000 AMD21026.20000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Armenian Dram
1 NGN0.47560 AMD
5 NGN2.37798 AMD
10 NGN4.75597 AMD
20 NGN9.51194 AMD
50 NGN23.77985 AMD
100 NGN47.55970 AMD
250 NGN118.89925 AMD
500 NGN237.79850 AMD
1000 NGN475.59700 AMD
2000 NGN951.19400 AMD
5000 NGN2377.98500 AMD
10000 NGN4755.97000 AMD