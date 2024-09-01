Armenian dram to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Nigerian nairas is currently 4.101 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.295% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 4.109 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 4.051 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.887% increase in value.