250 Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas

Convert AMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 amd
1,025.27 ngn

֏1.000 AMD = ₦4.101 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
AMD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 AMD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.21294.2832
Low4.04213.7632
Average4.09604.0249
Change0.00%6.97%
1 AMD to NGN stats

The performance of AMD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2129 and a 30 day low of 4.0421. This means the 30 day average was 4.0960. The change for AMD to NGN was 0.00.

The performance of AMD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2832 and a 90 day low of 3.7632. This means the 90 day average was 4.0249. The change for AMD to NGN was 6.97.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6271.491.6320.9421.806
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0871.7711.941.11725.916
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.85119.738
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nigerian Naira
1 AMD4.10108 NGN
5 AMD20.50540 NGN
10 AMD41.01080 NGN
20 AMD82.02160 NGN
50 AMD205.05400 NGN
100 AMD410.10800 NGN
250 AMD1,025.27000 NGN
500 AMD2,050.54000 NGN
1000 AMD4,101.08000 NGN
2000 AMD8,202.16000 NGN
5000 AMD20,505.40000 NGN
10000 AMD41,010.80000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Armenian Dram
1 NGN0.24384 AMD
5 NGN1.21919 AMD
10 NGN2.43838 AMD
20 NGN4.87676 AMD
50 NGN12.19190 AMD
100 NGN24.38380 AMD
250 NGN60.95950 AMD
500 NGN121.91900 AMD
1000 NGN243.83800 AMD
2000 NGN487.67600 AMD
5000 NGN1,219.19000 AMD
10000 NGN2,438.38000 AMD